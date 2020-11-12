Adventist Health Castle is Making Service Safer for Kupuna

Honolulu (KHON2)- In this time of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we limit our exposure. Adventist Health Castle’s answer is Telehealth. It’s safe, virtual and avoids waiting rooms and high touch areas. It allows access to care sooner and safely.

Almost all physicians offer telehealth appointments at this point. All you have to do is give them a call and let them know you are interested in a telehealth appointment. For seniors who aren’t yet comfortable with a diagnosis without an in-person visit, Tiffany Attwood the managed care supervisor at Adventist Health Castle had this to say.

“Your physician is concerned first and foremost with your health and welfare. Not seeing them is putting your health at risk. If privacy is a concern, we can assure you that all privacy laws are being followed. Your health is the priority and your physician wants to ensure that is not affected. Telehealth is a way to keep that relationship strong and your health the priority.”

For more information on Telehealth or finding a primary care physician, visit castlehealthgrouphawaii.com.