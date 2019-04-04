Adult Autism Fundraiser

There’s a fun fundraiser to help out a new center in Kailua for young adults with disabilities that involves a dance off and a gala dinner on April 6th in Lanikai.

April is Autism Awareness Month and The Heart of Kailua will raise money to support this new program.

The Hawaii Autism Foundation talked about the need to support a center for autistic adults who have a gap in support and care after leaving school at age 18.

Cynthia Bartlett, Board Vice President, says “There were many autistic children who were experiencing a kind of cliff after they finished high school where there were less opportunities for them and less services. Hawaii Autism Foundation stepped forward and partnered with another non-profit Kahumana to open a center on the windward side.”

Kahumana means “caretaker of the spirit” and “we believe that this spirit has the same potential as the rest to us,” adds Bartlett.

The program is for adults 18 and over and it also is open to individuals with a wide variety of disabilities including Cerebral Palsy and Down Syndrome.

The dinner will raise money for Kahumana and will also feature a dance off, a popular hobby for participants at the center.

Website: https://hawaiiautismfoundation.org

