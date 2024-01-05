The challenge of sticking to New Year’s resolutions is a common struggle, with only 8% of Americans successfully following through. Doctor Theresa Wee, a behavioral change expert, sheds light on how to make lasting behaviors stick throughout the year and beyond.

“To initiate profound behavior change, start by identifying the person you aspire to become. By altering your identity, you reshape your internal narrative, making it easier to stay committed daily. Adopt a mindset shift, saying, “This is who I am now,” as each action becomes evidence of your new desired identity.”

For example, instead of setting a resolution to lose 30 pounds, Wee encourages framing it as becoming someone with better eating habits for 2024. Daily choices align with this new identity, gradually accumulating positive changes.

When asked about habits, Wee defines them as repeated behaviors that become automatic. Emphasizing the importance of small habits, she notes that they may not transform life overnight but are crucial for daily self-improvement. “I encourage acting in alignment with the envisioned self, allowing a new identity to emerge from these habits.”

The article then explores the four laws of behavior change:

Noticing: Make habits specific, noting time, place, and date.

Wanting: Create a craving for the habit and optimize the environment for adherence.

Doing: Initiate action, as any habit takes less than two minutes to start.

Liking: Enjoy immediate rewards to reinforce long-term behavior.

Wee advocates for a shift in internal identity, changing habits, and achieving consistency through repetition. By aligning beliefs and actions with the desired self, one can focus on the series of habits leading to their goals, ultimately transforming into the person they aspire to be. For further guidance, Theresa Wee can be reached at (808) 271-0720.