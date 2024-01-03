Fitness expert Alim Shabazz shared valuable insights on achieving a healthy lifestyle through effective fitness practices on today’s episode of Living808. Alim emphasized the importance of starting slow and maintaining consistency. Shabazz advised beginners to set realistic goals, gradually increasing intensity, highlighting that fitness is a marathon, not a sprint.

Addressing the significance of resistance training, especially as we age, Shabazz stressed its role in maintaining skeletal muscle. “Resistance training not only strengthens muscles but also boosts metabolism, aiding in calorie burn. This becomes crucial as muscle mass naturally decreases with age, impacting metabolism. Regular resistance training helps counteract this decline, promoting overall health, mobility, and independence.”

Shabazz underscored the importance of accountability and having a plan or coach in the fitness journey. He likened it to having a roadmap and a co-pilot, emphasizing that a structured plan tailored to individual goals, combined with expert guidance, fosters commitment and sustainable results.

“For beginners, focus on form over quantity in workouts to ensure effectiveness and reduce the risk of injury.” In the second segment, he explained the ‘push, pull, and legs’ routine as a balanced approach targeting major muscle groups throughout the week. “This routine, performed at least three times a week, provides a comprehensive and effective strategy for achieving muscular balance, strength, and overall fitness.”

Alim Shabazz’s insights serve as a valuable guide for individuals embarking on their fitness journey, emphasizing the importance of consistency, resistance training, accountability, and strategic workout routines.

Check them out online https://www.bigtirebootcamp.com or on social media, Instagram: @bigtirebootcamp and @forfathersfitness