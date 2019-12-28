Acclaimed Vocalist/Songwriter Rufus Wainwright Previews Blue Note Hawaii Concerts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Rufus Wainwright is in Hawaii for two shows at the Blue Note Hawaii, December 27th & 28th.

Wainwright has eight studio albums, 3 DVD’s, 3 live albums, and has written 2 operas.

He has also worked with the likes of Elton John, Joni Mitchell, David Byrne, Michael Stipe, Mark Ronson, and Burt Bacharach.

He was also part of the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death with the release of his latest album Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets on Deutsche Grammophon worldwide in Spring 2016.

Rufus Wainwright will pull from his diverse repertoire at Blue Note Hawaii, for his first ever shows in Hawaii.

Website: www.bluenotehawaii.com