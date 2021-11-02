AccesSurf Embodies Lokomaika’i Kindness with Aloha

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 has partnered with Southwest Airlines to showcase groups like AccesSurf that embody Lokomaika’i kindness with aloha.

“AccesSurf builds an inclusive community that empowers people with disabilities through accessible beach and water programs,” says Cara Short, Executive Director.

AccesSurf is celebrating its 15th anniversary this November and is always in need of support.

Southwest Airlines is the official airline of the Hawaii adaptive surf team.

Website: accessurf.org