Access Millions for College with FAFSA

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Hawaii Department of Education is working to educate local families about resources to pay for college through Free Application for Student Aid or FAFSA.

Sean Wong, Principal of Roosevelt High School and Post High School Counselor Dayna Kaneshiro joined Living808 to discuss the importance of FAFSA.

“It’s an important step in the college application process,” says Wong, who just went through this process with his daughter. “Need to complete the application to be eligible to get access to over $150 billion in grants, loans, and work-study funds from the federal government; Each year money is left on the table – over $10 million in pell grant money unclaimed in Hawaii – which is enough to send roughly 2,500 students to a UH community college tuition free.”

Wong explained that his daughter was eligible for a scholarship at Kapiolani Community College, but because they hadn’t filled out the FAFSA, she couldn’t receive it.

Luckily, they were able to complete the FAFSA and receive the scholarship just before the deadline expired.

High schools help with the process with resources including Financial Aid Education Nights, FAFSA Completion Workshops, College Planning Nights, and even one-on-one help for students and families.

To learn more about how to complete the FAFSA, ask a college counselor – schools are offering free workshops and assistance to help families complete the FAFSA.

‪CollegeIsWithinReachHawaii.com has helpful resources for families and students on how to fill out the FAFSA.