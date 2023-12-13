In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Lynn Park, a dedicated fraud volunteer speaker with AARP Hawai`i, shares essential tips to safeguard against scams in an exclusive in-studio interview with John Veneri. With charitable giving at its peak in December, Park urges caution, emphasizing the importance of donating to recognized charities. She advises thorough research on any charity before contributing, warning against pressure tactics employed by fake charities. Park encourages verifying a charity’s legitimacy through reputable sources like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance and Charity Navigator.

As online shopping and package deliveries surge, Park also sheds light on the prevalent package scams. Shoppers are targeted with fake delivery notifications, often luring them into clicking on malicious links. Park warns against trusting such links and emphasizes contacting the carrier directly through known means if any doubts arise. Additionally, she addresses the issue of porch pirates during the holidays, offering practical solutions such as tracking packages, requesting signatures, or opting for alternative delivery locations.

For those seeking more information, head to the AARP Fraud Watch Network website and helpline, where fraud victims can find support and sign up for free fraud alerts. AARP Hawai`i also offers informative presentations by volunteer speakers like Park for community groups, promoting awareness and prevention.

Park also reminds us that victims should not blame themselves, recognizing the cunning tactics employed by scammers. She encourages a proactive approach, urging victims and their friends or family members to fight back, learn about scams, and seek assistance.

As the holiday season unfolds, Lynn Park’s insights serve as a valuable guide to ensuring a safe and secure celebration, free from the grasp of scammers and fraudsters. To learn more, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network website at aarp.org/fraudwatch or call the helpline at 877-908-3360.