Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Pili Plaza is home to A’a Roots, a café that offers healthy menu items.

Since 2017, A’a Roots has been offering delicious and healthy menu items to Maui residents and visitors in the Na Pili Plaza.

“I have traveled around the world, which is where I got the inspiration for some of our menu items. We have buddha bowls, açaí bowls and other vegan dishes that will satisfy all sorts of cravings,” says Maria, Owner of A’a Roots.

Partnered up with local source, A’a Roots provides fresh ingredients.

Maria says, “We thrive to prepare fresh, locally sourced, vegan dishes,

along with freshly pressed juices and smoothies that are infused with superfoods.”

A’a Roots is located at Na Pili Plaza in Maui, which offers a diverse selection of close to 20 merchants boasts the small-town ambiance locals and visitors have enjoyed for over three decades.

A’a Roots Maui:

Address: 5095 Napilihau St #103, Lahaina, HI 96761

Website: www.aarootshi.com