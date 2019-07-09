A Timeless Princess

Local singer Ciana Pelekai joined the Tannya to talk about the musical she will be starring in. The musical tells the story of a present-day serviceman who is transported back in time 120 years, arriving on the streets of a bustling Honolulu to a world of struggle and strife amongst mounting tensions and a heated social and political landscape. He is enchanted by a young Princess Ka’iulani and a captivating story of love and hope, strength and sacrifice unfolds. An all new production that is set to start July 11th thru July 21st at Mamiya Theatre.

For more information and tickets visit http://atimelessprincess.com