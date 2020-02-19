A Taste of New Bogart’s Cafe Dinner Service

Honolulu (KHON2) – The popular breakfast spot Bogart’s Café has rolled out Dinner Service and gave Living808 a taste!

Dinner came in response to requests from diners and the menu has everything from house-made pastas to savory meats all with fresh flavors that leap off the plate.

Guests can pop in for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to order from a mouth-watering menu of appetizers, pastas, entrees and desserts including signature dishes such as our Prawns in Calabrian Chili Sauce, Cacio e Pepe, Braised Veal Cheeks and Uni Tagliatelle.

Living808 got to taste signature dishes off these dinner menu.

* Prawns in Calabrian Chili Sauce which include prawns on a bed of delicious polenta, covered in a Calabrian chili sauce and topped with spinach.

* Bogart’s Café exclusive dish which is our Cacio e Pepe dish that features cheese from Dolomite.

* Braised Veal Cheeks. This dish features delicious veal cheeks in a bordelaise sauce, served with mashed potatoes.

* Pork Chops which includes a seared pork chop with slow-braised fennel, fennel fronds and a kalamata olive tapenade.

* Dulce de Leche Lava Cake which is a decadent cake oozing with a delicious caramel sauce.

Bogart’s Cafe is located at 3045 Monsarrat Ave.

For reservations, call (808) 739-0999

Website: https://www.bogartscafe.com/