A Taste of Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate

Honolulu (KHON2)- Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate brings artisanal chocolates to market.

CEO and Founder Gunars Valkirs shared the inspiration for the business on Living808, saying “We spent two years perfecting our recipe and what we found is everything starts with the beans and the fermentation process.”

Its dark chocolate has two ingredients – cacao and sugar while Dark Milk has three ingredients – cacao, sugar and milk powder.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate also offers flavored chocolates such as blood orange, Maui coffee, lemongrass, and peppermint. All are available online in Dark or Dark Milk.

For those who are vegan or gluten free, dark chocolate options are available.

The Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory will open in early 2020, featuring a Retail Store and an event space called The Pavillion.

It’s 9,000 square feet, covered but open-air with 360 degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Mauna Kahalawai – Maui’s West Maui Mountains.

You can even see the farm about a mile from our factory.

This factory will be Maui’s second largest off-grid commercial facility, 100% powered by the sun.

Website: mauichocolate.com