John Veneri and Chef Sam Choy were in Las Vegas to help celebrate Aloha Shoyu’s 75th Anniversary and while there, stopped by the mainland factory. John and Sam learned all about the process of mixing the ingredients, bottling it up and sending it out across the continental United States. In business since 1946, Aloha Shoyu supports local workers in Vegas and continues to expand its products. Look for the newest “Da Yaki” and “Da Yaki Spicy” on store shelves soon and visit https://alohashoyu.com/ for more information.