“A Place to Eat” Celebrates with Scavenger Hunt

Local restaurant “A Place to Eat” is celebrating it’s 7th anniversary in a big way. Chef Willu Diaz has taken to social media to thank his customers by giving away seven thousand dollars cash to the first person who locates and photographs seven gold reflective stickers of the company’s logo, placed in strategic and safe places around O’ahu.

Here are the rules:

Be a follower of @APlaceTo_Eat on Instagram; Take a selfie photograph with the sticker, mark the location, tag @APlaceTo_Eat and post on Instagram; First person to find and post all seven gold reflective stickers receives seven thousand dollars cash, no questions; All seven stickers must be separated by 24 hours to avoid picture collages.

Stickers are posted in areas across Oahu that cannot be seen by any roadway. Each location chosen represents a place Chef Willu enjoys eating at. Clues are posted every Saturday evening on ‘A Place to Eat’ Instagram and Facebook social media accounts. The campaign ends September 1, 2019. As of July 8, 2019, there have been 21 clues posted and two stickers have been found.

For more information visit www.aplacetoeathi.com