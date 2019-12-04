Shop locally for the holidays at SALT at Our Kaka’ako this Saturday, December 7, starting at 10 a.m. Many local merchants and artists will be located all around SALT, including Christy Davis of Izzy and Luke Hawaii.



Each year, A Pinch of SALT attracts more than a thousand shoppers throughout the day. Designed to be an alternative to larger shopping venues, visitors can find gifts made by local artisans, crafters, and designers at dozens of pop up locations throughout SALT at Our Kakaʻako.



While at SALT at Our Kakaʻako, guests can also visit the many unique stores and restaurants that make it urban Honolulu’s most exciting gathering place.



Parking is available in the SALT at Our Kaka‘ako parking structure accessible from Keawe Street. SALT’s official Lyft drop-off/pickup location is on Coral Street. Additional parking is also available at The Flats at Puʻunui. See www.saltatkakaako.com.