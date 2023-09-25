Honolulu (KHON2) – The Alliance Française of Hawaii (AFH), a nonprofit founded in 1961, is on a mission to promote French language and culture in Hawaii. The French language is projected to become the world’s most spoken language by 2050, thanks to the rapid growth of Western African countries where French is spoken. This Friday, September 29th, AFH hosts the “French Fashion, Food & Wine Event” at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana. Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week, it brings a taste of French fashion, food, and wine to Hawaii. We got a preview of the event on Living808 with Soufiane Bouharkat, owner of Le Crêpe Café Hawaii, and Theresa Maman, AFH Events Chair.

For a culinary adventure, Soufiane Bouharkat from Le Crepe Cafe will serve traditional French crepes, which originated in Brittany in the 13th century. There will be many food vendors at the event, providing a variety of French dishes. Wine enthusiasts can enjoy tastings from various French regions, including sparkling wines that pair perfectly with crepes. Moet Hennessey and Epicea Collection offer a selection of exquisite wines.

The event also features a “French Passport to Luxury” game, where attendees collect stamps from French vendors for a chance to win a stay at Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina. The evening culminates with a French fashion show by Bloomingdale’s.

To be part of this celebration of French culture in Hawaii, get tickets on the AFH website at www.afhawaii.org.