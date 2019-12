Ballet Hawaii is presenting The Nutcracker, Set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii this weekend with three performances at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Friday at 7:30PM

Saturday at 7:30PM

Sunday at 2:00PM



Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office or other Ticketmaster locations. For more information, visit http://ballethawaii.org, http://ticketmaster.com or call 1-800-745-3000.