The 3rd annual Kauaʻi Poke festival was one of the best yet. 21 chefs from across the state and one from the UK, competed in the event and over 600 hungry attendees joined in the fun. Chef Sam Choy and the wonderful staff at Koloa Landing put on the event and it was another great night. With guest celebrity Chef Aaron Sanchez and Executive Chef of the Del Monico Steak House at the Venetian in Vegas along with Sam’s son Chris, all were tasked with being the overall judges for the contest.

1st Place – Ahi Poke Lumpia Roll by Grecean Manuel

2nd Place – Deconstructed Poke with Shoyu Caviar by Kepa Kruse

3rd Place – Anatta’s Twisted Thai Poke v2 by Koa Kimmerle

To sign up for next years event, keep checking the website for information at kauaipokefest.com