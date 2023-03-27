Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Theatre is encouraging Hawaii residents to celebrate World Theatre Day with upcoming productions.

For over 100 years, The Hawaii Theatre has been hosting productions from around the world to entertain Hawaii residents, becoming one of the top theatre’s in the United States in both elegance and modernity.

“We love supporting the arts whether it be here in Hawaii or when productions come to the islands. We are encouraging everyone to support the arts by either coming out to one of our productions at the Hawaii Theatre or checking us out online,” says Gregory Dunn, President & CEO.

Upcoming 2023 Productions at Hawaii Theatre:

March 31st & April 1st

Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha – Live Aloha Ho’ike

April 7th – April 9th

Potted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience

April 15th

HSO – Hapa Symphony – Honolulu Jazz Quartet

May 27th:

Bernadette Peters – Broadway at The Hawaii Theatre

Jun15th – June 25th:

Neil Simon’s: The Sunshine Boys

For the full list of 2023 productions at the Hawaii Theatre, guests can visit the theatres’ official website.

Hawaii Theatre:

Website: www.hawaiitheatre.com

Address: 1130 Bethel St. Honolulu, HI 96813