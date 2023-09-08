The law firm of Leavitt Yamane and Soldner is lending its services to help victims of the Maui wildfires. John Yamane joined Kelly Simek to discuss helping those affected.

“The truth is that the Maui wildfires were entirely preventable. They knew how to prevent this tragedy, but they didn’t act. The people of Maui are hurting, and no one has stepped forward and said “it’s our fault” we’ll take care of your losses and make it right. Fortunately, our courts allow ordinary citizens to hold people accountable by filing a lawsuit. We’ve been helping Maui families recover from tragedy for 40 years. We know the people of Maui are hurting, there’s a lack of water, victims can’t get back onto their land, kids can’t go to school, and many don’t know where they’re going to be able to live and these folks deserve justice. We will protect our own and do our very best to help the victims get full compensation and to rebuild Maui.”

Some say it might be too soon to seek legal help. “It may still be too soon for those that are grieving. But the reality is that Those who are responsible for this tragedy are not waiting, they’re circling the wagons, gathering evidence, and doing what they can to avoid responsibility. Our job is to level the playing field and make sure each person has a voice to stand up and fight for the Justice they deserve.”

For more information, or if you’d like to inquire about seeking help, visit https://www.LYSLaw.com