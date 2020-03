Tannya Joaquin sits down with the Regional Director of Community Outreach Jennifer Schack and Sharlene Ronquilio to learn more about the A.L.S. benefit concert happening this weekend.

On March 6, guests are invited to come down to The Artistry for an evening of live entertainment, local vendors and prizes all in support of those living with the A.L.S. disease. Proceeds raised from this event will go to support those dealing with A.L.S.

VISIT: www.AlsaGoldenWest.org