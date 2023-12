“Est8Planning for Geniuses,” the latest book by trust attorney Scott Makuakane, is an entertaining and informative guide that takes a unique approach to estate planning, using humor and vivid examples to engage a general audience. Scott joined Living808 to share about the book.

Scott shared that his book aims to equip readers with the knowledge and tools to work effectively with their trusted advisors in creating an estate plan that will benefit them and their ʻohana for generations to come.