Honolulu (KHON2) – Prepare your taste buds, dust off your cultural curiosity, and mark your calendars for October 21st at 5:30 p.m., as Taste of the Philippines promises a delightful journey through the rich tapestry of Filipino culture, couture, and cuisine. Hosted at the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, this event is set to be a vibrant celebration like no other.

But what truly sets Taste of the Philippines apart is its heartfelt mission. This event is not just about reveling in the splendor of Filipino culture; it’s also a fundraiser for the Fil-Am Hawaii Foundation. Their mission is to preserve and promote Filipino heritage while actively contributing to the educational, social, and economic growth of the Filipino community in Hawaii. A portion of the proceeds from the event will also be dedicated to supporting the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, providing aid to those affected by the devastating August wildfires.

For those wanting to join this cultural fiesta, tickets are available for $75 and can be conveniently purchased online at FilAmHawaii.com. With every ticket purchased, you’re not only securing your spot at this event but also contributing to these vital causes.

What can attendees anticipate at Taste of the Philippines? The evening promises a plethora of cultural delights, including performances by La Galeria: Capania Baile Filipino and a spectacular runway show featuring designs by Iris Viacrusis. Additionally, eight of the island’s most esteemed chefs will be serving up their unique interpretations of Filipino-inspired dishes, offering guests a taste of the Philippines while supporting these initiatives.

Taste of the Philippines isn’t just an event; it’s a heartfelt celebration with a purpose. Sign up and enjoy an unforgettable evening of culture on October 21st with fashion, and flavors that promise to leave a lasting impact on the Filipino community in Hawaii.