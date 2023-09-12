In Hawaii, the annual “Chefs for Hope” event, led by Lee-Ann Choy and Michael Harris, has been a beacon of support for over 15 years. This event, scheduled for September 15th at Honolulu’s Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, is more than a food extravaganza; it’s a fundraiser for Maui residents who endured a catastrophic natural disaster.

The event is taking place at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Chefs for Hope 2023 is set for September 15th. Tickets are $75, but you can grab them at a discounted rate by using the promo code “CFHope.” Purchase tickets at the Blaisdell box office or online through Ticketmaster.com. It promises an enticing culinary journey with over 35 food and beverage stations. Participating restaurants include Miro Kaimuki, The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Roy’s, and many more. Enjoy appetizers, desserts, and more from Hawaii’s finest establishments.

The event isn’t just about food; it’s about entertainment and giving back. The lineup features Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, Tavana, and the Honolulu Jazz Quartet, providing a musical backdrop for a night of celebration and charity. All ticket sales’ proceeds go directly to the Hawaiian Way Fund and the Salvation Army of Hawaii, aiding the Maui Ohana community in their recovery efforts.

While not all restaurants can set up food stations, many have donated gift certificates for future dining experiences. Exciting silent auctions offer prizes like a trip for two to Las Vegas courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines and a three-night stay in a Cosmo suite (valued at $2,500 per night) donated by Tam Le at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

To attend this gathering on September 15th, savor remarkable dishes, and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. Join the celebration of hope, unity, and the culinary arts. Together, we support the Maui Ohana community on their path to recovery.



Tickets can be found on here!