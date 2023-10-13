The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival marked a momentous return to live events for the Moanalua Gardens Foundation (MGF) after a four-year hiatus. In a candid interview, one of the festival’s longtime kumu hula, shared her joy and experiences during this cherished cultural event.

“The festival brought together Hālau hula of all ages, from young keiki to senior Kūpuna, infusing the event with a sense of mana – the life force and spiritual energy unique to Hawaiian culture.”There is nothing that inspires us more than preparing for a live event like the Prince Lot Hula Festival,” Kumu Hula Pomai Souza explained.

Souza received the prestigious Malia Kau Award, recognizing her decades-long contributions to the art of hula. The award was a poignant and gratifying moment, underscoring the significance of her work.

The festival showcased the beautiful hula performances, crafters, cultural demonstrations, and delectable Hawaiian foods, creating a vibrant atmosphere of camaraderie and cultural sharing.

Although the live event has passed, the excitement, performances, and cultural celebrations will be showcased in the MGF’s Virtual Festival, premiering on October 19 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. The virtual experience promises to captivate viewers with a diverse array of Kahiko (traditional) and ‘Auana (contemporary) hula styles, cultural stories, and a deep connection to Hawaiian heritage.