9th Annual Ukulele Contest and Hula Show

‘Ukulele players of all ages and ability levels will be jazzed to hear about the return of the popular International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show. Aspiring musicians can enter by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii website (www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/). It is $20 to enter online and entries are currently being accepted through Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The 9th Annual International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show is just part of the ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i, a three-day event taking place in Honolulu. The contest takes place Saturday, February 15, 2020, featuring amateur ‘ukulele players from across the world competing for prizes from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a hula show to follow.