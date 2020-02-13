9th Annual African American Film Festival starts Saturday

The Honolulu African American Film Festival gets underway this weekend and will run through March 1st. This year is particularly special because it coincides with the 30 Americans exhibition, which features artwork by some of the most influential, renowned African American artists in the country.

This year’s film lineup includes recently released films like Selah and the Spades (2019), a heightened depiction of teenage politics within an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, and Marighella (2019) a Brazilian action drama based on the life of Afro-Brazilian politician and guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella, currently censored in Brazil. The film Chèche Lavi (2019) takes its title from a Haitian Creole phrase meaning “looking for life”, commonly used to describe the experience of migration, the backdrop against which the story unfolds. Though it’s not new, we’re all really excited about a restoration of Cane River (1982) a lyrical, visionary film set in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, screening now for the first time in 40 years—the film disappeared for decades after director Horace B. Jenkins died suddenly following its completion.

Honolulu African American Film Festival 2020

Feb 15 – Mar 1

http://honolulumuseum.org