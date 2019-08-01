West Coast Cuisine Inspires Alaska Airlines Summer Menu & Award- winning Inflight Experience

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808’s San Francisco Week is featuring the best of the Bay Area that you can experience with Alaska Airlines, offering the most nonstop flight options to the most destinations on the West Coast.

Alaska was just selected this year by passengers for having the best inflight entertainment and best food & beverage in North America as part of the annual Airline Passenger Experience Association Awards.

The inflight experience includes over 400 movies and 200 TV shows that you can watch for free, inflight internet, and a new menu that’s inspired by the great cuisine of the West Coast cities that Alaska flies to.

Better inflight Wi-Fi is on its way with an upgrade to Gogo 2Ku satellite Wi-Fi service, which will let you stream, browse, and chat from gate departure to gate arrival.

Daniel Chun, Director of Sales, Community & Public Relations for Alaska Airlines, joined Living808 to talk about what’s new including a look at the new summer fresh meal options.

Standouts include the Savory Summer Salad with fire-braised turkey over quinoa, spring greens, baby kale, fresh oranges, pistachios, smokey roasted chickpeas and pomegranate with honey orange sumac vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Also popular for inflight dining, the Charge Up Protein Platter with roasted red pepper, hummus, fresh pita, Beecher’s Flagship Chesse, all-natural grilled chicken, almonds, and cage-free hardboiled egg and a carrot.

The guest favorite is the Signature Fruit and Cheese Platter with two wedges of hand-cut Beecher’s Flagship cheese, crafted in the heart of Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Classic Tillamook Sharp Cheddar, and creamy brie paired with crackers, apples, grapes, and a decadent Seattle Chocolate truffle.

The summer menu will continue until September 15th, and anything can be ordered from 12 hours to two weeks prior to your flight via the Alaska Airlines mobile app.

When you pay with your Alaska Airlines Visa Card, you’ll receive 20% back on all inflight food and drink purchases.

Alaska also features West coast wines and craft beers and its famous companion fare offer with the Alaska Airlines Visa Card.

The companion fare entitles the cardholder to purchase one round-trip coach companion fare on Alaska Airlines from $121 (USD) ($99 base fare plus applicable taxes and fees from $22 depending on your flight itinerary) when traveling with another guest on a paid published coach airfare on the same itinerary, booked at the same time.

You’ll also receive 40,000 bonus miles, which is enough for another roundtrip ticket.

Travel must be booked at alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines offers daily nonstop service to San Francisco from Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona. San Francisco Week is sponsored by Alaska Airlines offering the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

ALASKA AIRLINES GREAT ESCAPE GIVEAWAY

One lucky viewer and a friend can enjoy the Alaska Airlines inflight experience themselves with a free roundtrip to San Francisco or anywhere else Alaska flies.

To enter, go to the khon2.com contest page and fill out the entry form.

You’ll be entered into our random drawing to win roundtrip tickets for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

The deadline for entry is Friday, August 2nd. Good luck and thanks to Alaska Airlines!

Website: http://alaskaair.com