San Francisco Week: Wine Tasting at Award-Winning Chateau Montelena

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 hit the road to Napa Valley’s famed Chateau Montelena for wine tasting as part of San Francisco Week.

Chateau Montelena is credited with putting California wines on the map after a feat In 1976, when the winery’s 1973 Chardonnay won the infamous Judgment of Paris.

“We’re most famously known for our Chardonnay, largely due to the Judgment of Paris legacy,” explains Sheri Bowen, Hospitality and Retail Manager. “We create wines that don’t follow the trend of typical California wines. We create our wines in old world style with new world fruit and the quality is always consistent. Chateau Montelena wines also truly stand the test of time and have incredible aging potential.”

Chateau Montelena is also know for its flagship wine, the Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.

The winery was founded in 1882 by A.L. Tubbs and was later shut down temporarily by prohibition in 1947.

York and Jeanie Frank purchased the property and turned it into a residence in 1958. T

The family built Chinese gardens and a manmade lake, later named Jade Lake which remains standing on property today, and is a popular picnic spot.

Guests can enjoy daily walk-in tastings of current releases inside the Chateau, take a guided Estate tour and tasting, or a seasonal vineyard tour.

You can also plan intimate and exclusive tastings, with Montelena Estate Collection tasting and a Library tasting to experience some of the more rare and age-worthy vintages.

You can also become a member.

Living808 highly recommends a visit to experience the beautiful grounds and world class wines!

