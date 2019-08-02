San Francisco Week: San Francisco Sightseeing with Retro VW Van San Francisco Love Tours

Honolulu (KHON2)- San Francisco sightseeing takes a retro turn when you it from the seat of a VW Van for a fun experience called “San Francisco Love Tours.”

Living808 hitched a ride for a colorful look at the city’s famous spots, including Golden Gate Bridge, The Presidio, George Lucas’ studio Industrial Light & Magic, and Haight Ashbury.

This groovy San Francisco tour takes you in a ’70s-era VW bus, complete with shag carpet, beaded curtains, and hippie vibes.

You ride through neighborhoods such as Chinatown, North Beach, the Mission, and the Castro, and learn fascinating facts and stories about the city’s history and culture.

You’ll drive by the homes of music legends Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix and rock out to 1960s songs in between guide’s stories.

The tour also stops at the Golden Gate Bridge for photos.

You can book a day or night trip.

Anywhere you go, you’ll leave with a new appreciation of San Francisco and hippie vibes- Peace, Love, Freedom, and Adventure.

Website: https://sanfranciscolovetours.com/

To experience San Francisco like Living808 did, book a trip on Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines offers daily nonstop service to San Francisco from Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona. San Francisco Week is sponsored by Alaska Airlines offering the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

ALASKA AIRLINES GREAT ESCAPE GIVEAWAY

One lucky viewer and a friend can enjoy the Alaska Airlines inflight experience themselves with a free roundtrip to San Francisco or anywhere else Alaska flies.

To enter, go to the khon2.com contest page and fill out the entry form.

You’ll be entered into our random drawing to win roundtrip tickets for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

The deadline for entry is Friday, August 2nd. Good luck and thanks to Alaska Airlines!

Website: http://alaskaair.com