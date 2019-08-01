San Francisco Week: “Off the Grid”

Established in 2010, Off the Grid is a mobile events platform that unlocks the value of public and private space through curated food experiences, temporary event production and corporate dining. Credited with reviving and cultivating street food in San Francisco, Off the Grid sets the stage for discovery with public markets in more than 15 Bay Area locations, including over 60 events routinely serving more than 100,000 people weekly.

Off the Grid is really interested in creating new entrepreneurial pathways and flexible vending opportunities for food businesses. That’s why they’ve created Cubert!

Cubert is a modular pop-up kitchen and retail space, allows vendors to serve anywhere they might find hungry people

This year’s event at Fort Mason Center is a huge milestone as ALL of the tented spaces have been replaced with Cuberts, which really improves both the creator and guest experience.

For more information about Off the Grid, visit http://offthegrid.com