San Francisco Week: Luxurious Wine Country Escape Carneros Resort & Spa

Honolulu (KHON2)- Our last stop for San Francisco Week is a true wine country escape, the luxurious Carneros Resort and Spa.

Located on 28 acres in Napa, Carneros Resort and Spa is an authentic food and wine destination with an intimate feel, luxurious treatments, and gourmet farm to table dining.

The Resort features 94 cottages and suites and 6 two- and three-bedroom luxury private residences.

The culinary program features an unique concept: FARM’s single-ingredient tasting menu introduced in Spring 2018 by Executive Chef Aaron Meneghelli.

It’s a five-course single ingredient tasting menu that incorporates one ingredient in each of the five courses.

A new summer series runs Sunday-Friday through October.

Activations include a Vinyl & Wine series with local winery partners on the first Friday of each month, as well as live music on select Sunday’s and Thursday, summer wine flight tastings, and bubbles & beignets event with a mimosa cart during FARM brunch. COOP, the resort’s high-end boutique, is also curating weekend pop ups at Hilltop for those interested in shopping poolside.

Website: http://www.carnerosresort.com