San Francisco Week: Hawaii’s Ravi Kapur Serves Up Award Winning Cuisine & Aloha at Liholiho Yacht Club

Honolulu (KHON2) – San Francisco is home to some of the world’s best places to eat and at the top of the list is Liholiho Yacht Club.

It’s a Nob Hill spot for foodies earning national honors for Hawaii born Chef Ravi Kapur, a 2016 Food and Wine Magazine Best New Chef honoree.

Chef Ravi welcomed Living808 to Liholiho Yacht Club with the aloha that all guests experience while there.

The name is a playful nod to his family, and roots, which inspired his cooking and restaurant.

“Back in Hawaii in the early 80’s the Kealoha uncles would race Hobie Cats, and throw “pop up” parties to pay for their supplies,” explains Ravi. “They would go to the beach, fire up the grill, ice down the beer, and get a band to play. They charged a modest price with the intention of making enough money to allow them to keep doing what they loved. They realized they needed a name for their ‘organization’, and the brothers — who lived on Liholiho street — decided to name it Liholiho Yacht Club. This is how the modern day LYC was born. We loved the name and the idea: Throw a party to allow you to keep doing what you love.”

He’s doing what he loves and guests love the unique flavors, dishes, and vibe they get at Liholiho.

He invited Tannya Joaquin into the kitchen to talk story and whip up one of his specials, Steamed Beef Tongue Buns.

Ravi braised and caramelized the meat and then put it on soft and airy bao bun with house-made pickles and kimchi which he describes as “something that’s in everyones pantry in Hawaii.” The finishing touch was miso aioli on the bun.

This is just one of the standouts on a menu that features dishes like homemade spam and rice that’s inspired by the melting pot of ethnic influences and culinary flavors that he grew up with in Hawaii.

Liholiho Yacht Club is also an Instagram favorite with winners such as his Baked Hawaii dessert and tiles that spell out “Aloha” at the entrance.

Word on the street is that it’s hard to get a reservation to Liholiho Yacht Club, but Ravi gave us the scoop.

He sets aside seats for walk-ins and encourages people to come and hangout and enjoy a drink downstairs in Louie’s Gen-Gen Room while they wait for a seat.

It’s worth it!

Website: liholihoyachtclub.com

You can experience San Francisco like Living808.

Alaska Airlines offers daily nonstop service to San Francisco from Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona. San Francisco Week is sponsored by Alaska Airlines offering the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast. To plan your next trip, visit alaskaair.com

Alaska Airlines Great Escape Giveaway

One lucky viewer and a friend can experience it themselves with a free round-trip to San Francisco or anywhere else Alaska flies. To enter, visit the contest page of KHON2.com and fill out the entry form. You will be entered into our random drawing to win round-trip tickets for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. The deadline for entries is Friday August 2, 2019.