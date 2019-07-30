San Francisco Week: Golden Gate Park 150th Birthday & Picnic in the Park

Honolulu (KHON2) – One of the gems of San Francisco is Golden Gate Park.



It’s a Bay Area “must” with millions of visitors each year and 2020 is going to be an even bigger year as Golden Gate Park celebrates its 150th birthday.



“Golden Gate Park is a center of activity and relaxation for so many San Franciscans and visitors. The park’s existence is a feat of engineering itself, as all of this was created from miles of windswept sand dunes,” explains Sarah Midland, Director of Policy and Public Affairs. “What makes Golden Gate Park unique is that the park is woven into the fabric of the city—from its birth as a Victorian era oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city to a make-shift refugee camp for 1906 earthquake survivors to the center of 1960s counterculture revolution to a modern-day jewel of unrivaled recreational opportunities and destination for music festivals like Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.”

The park spans more than 1,000 acres and boasts top attractions such as the California Academy of Sciences, Japanese Tea Garden, de Young Museum, Botanical Gardens, and Conservatory of Flowers.



Among the vast grounds, free attractions including gardens, playgrounds, lakes, picnic groves, waterfalls, trails, and monuments for everyone to enjoy.

The park’s 150th celebration is a yearlong party where visitors can play flower-covered pianos, rock out at music festivals or take in world class cultural exhibits and performances.



Golden Gate Park will host a special Community Day, on April 4th, 2020 with activities for the whole family, activating the entire park. From fly fishing and model yacht demonstrations to music and art, the whole park will be the center of activity.

There will also be partner events for every type of park lover. From concerts to marathons and sporting events, all of the park partners are working to further activate our beautiful important park. Madland suggests a picnic is the perfect way to enjoy the park so we asked The Cheese School of San Francisco to cater a special picnic in the park for our Living808 family.

The Cheese School of San Francisco is the only independent institution of its kind in the nation, and it’s located in the historic Ghirardelli Square of San Francisco.

It’s a full cafe, cheese counter, wine, and retail shop where cheese is the star.

“All things cheesy,” says Proprietor Kiri Fisher. “Artisan grilled cheeses with our slow cooked, from scratch tomato soup for dipping, mac and cheese, mozzarella sandwiches, french onion soup, cheese boards, smoky blue wedge salads… Our ingredients are always fresh, seasonal, and at their peak level of delicious.”



Guests can experience tasting and pairing classes, cheesemaking classes, pizza making classes, pasta making classes and more.

It also hosts private events, private dining, and offer an array of catering platters, and full-service catering.



If you’re headed to San Francisco this summer, there are drop-in classes available.You can check out The Cheese School at their new home in Ghirardelli Square.

Go online to www.thecheeseschool.com

To learn about all of the activities, events, and attractions at Golden Gate Park, visitgoldengatepark.com

