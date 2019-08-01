San Francisco Week: Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building was one of the first modern food halls, first opening in 2003, and has served as an innovator in the food hall movement. But among all, what makes the Ferry Building so unique is that it serves as the best one stop shop when in SF for locals and visitors alike where they can find Bay Area renowned chefs, local artisans, and hand crafted specialty items from San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area communities all in one building.

The Ferry Building is a historic 1989 building and bustling transit hub that was fully restored and reopened as a marketplace in 2003. The concept is to unite local Bay Area chefs, food purveyors, and artisans all under one roof in a space where locals and visitors alike can experience some of the region’s best cuisine and shopping.

With nearly 50 year-round merchants plus a weekly farmers’ market, the Ferry Building offers something for everyone. It’s a great place for visitors to become immersed in the local food scene, with a majority of the marketplace’s purveyors originating right here in the Bay Area. With its prime waterfront location, it also offers a great place to dine outdoors and soak in views of the San Francisco Bay.

You’ll find endless dining options including farm-fresh produce, fresh-baked pastries, cafes, grab and go options, and full-service restaurants. The Ferry Building is also home to a number of retail shops carrying everything from the quintessential bookstore featuring local authors to locally made skincare and hand made home goods.

Website: https://www.ferrybuildingmarketplace.com/