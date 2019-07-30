PIER39 Date with Sea Lions, Boats & Food

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our first stop for San Francisco Week is the City’s most visited destination: PIER 39 where the City Meets The Bay To Play.

Over 15 million visitors visit PIER 39 every year to eat, shop,

enjoy rides, and of course, see the sea lions who made themselves at home on the docks 30 years ago.

“I always tell people who are visiting be ready for a day and evening of entertainment and be sure you come hungry,” says Sue Muzzin, VP of Public Relations for Pier 39. “We have 14 full-service restaurants serving up fresh seafood daily…salmon, shrimp, crab, lobster… and we also have burgers, pasta and steaks. And of course, we are known for our clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl…. Delish! But it doesn’t end there, we are surrounded by magnificent views of the City and the Bay. And for those who like to shop, there are two levels of unique shopping that will keep you happily busy for hours.”

When it comes to play, it’s endless at PIER 39… with over 20 additional attractions both on the water and on The PIER.

The sea lions have been a main attraction since settling in nearly 30 years ago in January 1990.

PIER 39 Harbor Master Sheila Chandor recalls when the first sea lion arrived.

“It all started with one large adult male who was hauling out on K- dock. He had a piece of fishing line around his neck but appeared to be thriving. We’d recently completed a renovation of K-dock so it was pretty open at that time. California sea lions are naturally gregarious, so once our first visitor hauled out for a while he was joined by his friends…….1400 of them within two months!”

Two more reasons to visit: new rides!

The Flyer – San Francisco fully immerses guests of all ages, taking them soaring over San Francisco landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the crookedest street in san Francisco, Chinatown, the Castro, Coit Tower,the Marin Headlands and more!

This 3D flying Theater is the perfect way to become acquainted with San Francisco!

Also new: The Plunge.

It will rotate twelve riders at a time, forty feet up a spire, providing a magnificent 360-degree panoramic view of the San Francisco Bay then plummet!

One of the best ways to experience PIER 39 is by boat.

Blue & Gold Fleet started in 1979 a few months after PIER 39’s Opening Day and now the company carries more than 4 million passengers annually on 23 vessels to and from San Francisco on boat tours and ferry services, operating the largest fleet of vessels on the west coast of the United States.

Blue & Gold Fleet Captain Chris Mannion invited us on board.

“Our most popular cruise is the Bay Cruise Adventure, which is what I captain. And I might add, it’s a total Instagramable experience. We circle underneath the grand Golden Gate Bridge, pass Angel Island, circle the mysterious Alcatraz Island and sail the historic San Francisco Waterfront.”

You can experience San Francisco like Living808.

