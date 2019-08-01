Behind the Scenes Tour at San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park & Alaska Airlines Loft

Honolulu (KHON2)- For San Francisco week, we visited Oracle Park, the home of the San Francisco Giants, where fans can have the ultimate experience.



You can take a tour of Oracle Park like we did and see places that normally only the players and VIPS get to see, everything from the dugouts and diamond, to the luxury suites and Splash Cam that shows the Giants’ homeruns going into McCovey Cove. You can book your tour tickets at www.mlb.com/giants/ballpark/tours



We also met up with Annabel Chang, Vice President, Alaska Airlines Bay Area for a look inside the Alaska Airlines Loft at Oracle Park.



They’re the coolestseats in the house to catch a game.



The Alaska Airlines Loft at McCovey Cove in right field has private entrance, patio seating, unmatched views, and snacks and beverages for the game.



You can reserve the area for special events or take in a game from the Alaska Airlines Club Level.



Alaska Airlines is the official airline of the San Francisco Giants and hosts special events.



One of the popular events is Alaska Airlines Day at the Giants, coming up September 14th.



This is a hot ticket because it’s the Alaska Airlines 2 for 1 flight voucher game.



The flight vouchers have a unique code that will be given to the first 40,000 fans that can be used to buy one ticket and get another ticket to anywhere Alaska flies… for free.



Alaska Airlines offers daily nonstop service to San Francisco from Lihue, Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona. San Francisco Week is sponsored by Alaska Airlines offering the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.



ALASKA AIRLINES GREAT ESCAPE GIVEAWAY



One lucky viewer and a friend can enjoy the Alaska Airlines inflight experience themselves with a free roundtrip to San Francisco or anywhere else Alaska flies.



To enter, go to the khon2.com contest page and fill out the entry form.



You’ll be entered into our random drawing to win roundtrip tickets for two to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.



The deadline for entry is Friday, August 2nd. Good luck and thanks to Alaska Airlines!



Website: alaskaair.com

