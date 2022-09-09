Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The Social Honolulu presents: Miller Lite Specials

Enjoy a weekend of Miller Lite drinks all on special at one of Honolulu’s hottest lounges, The Social Honolulu. Drink on some delicious drinks as you and your friends hang at the place to be!

Visit: @TheSocialHNL

Kahala Mall celebrates the Honolulu Little League players

On Saturday, September 10 from noon to 3 p.m., the little league players and their coaches will be at Center Court for an exclusive autograph session. At this event, the public is welcome to bring in one memorabilia item, to be signed by the team.

Visit: www.kahalamallcenter.com

Jurassic Empire to Visit the Hawaii Convention Center:

Families can enjoy 50 dinosaurs, dig for fossils, ride on a T-Rex and experience a virtual reality that immerses you in a prehistoric era at this two-day-only exhibit.

Visit: www.jurassicempire.com

Kolohe Kai Kicks off Hazel Eyes Tour

Join the Kolohe Kai crew as they kick off their Hazel Eyes tour at the Waikiki Shell, September 10th, then the band will make their way to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, September 11th.

Visit: www.kolohekaimusic.com