Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Kamehameha School’s 2008 Alumni Presents: Inu Invitational

Kamehameha School’s class of 2008 is welcoming everyone to their Inu invitational. Enjoy a good game of golf while partying with local talent like Kaui Goodness, DJ Lucescrewz, including a special performance by Fia. This event will be HUGE and everyone is invited to join in the fun, visit @kskalum08 on social media for more information.

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Revive The Live 2023

The Revive the Live concert is happening tomorrow night at the Bishop Museum and will feature artists like Kapena, Fijji, Koa’uka and so much more. It’s also hosted by yours truly! Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at www.hifinest.com

Wet N Wild Presents: St. Patrick’s Celebration

Tomorrow night dive into the family-friendly film, Wakanda Forever. Call all of your family and friends and watch one of Hollywood’s biggest films. Since you’re there, you might as well jump on a ride from one of their 25 attractions. Visit wetnwildhi.com

Skybox Taphouse Offers Miller Lite Specials:

If you’re looking for good live music, check out Kelley O’Neils on Lewers in Waikiki, open from 11 AM to 4 AM, with daily live music, a full menu of tasty dishes, and Coors Light, Miller Lite & Blue Moon Specials. Visit KelleyONeils.com for a full menu.