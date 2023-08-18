(August 18 – August 20th)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Watanabe Floral Supports Families on Maui:

Help Watanabe Floral fundraise for the victims of the Maui fires. Watanabe Floral is pledging to donate 100% of profits generated from online sales on August 18th, Friday to “Maui Strong.”

How To participate:

1. Place an order at www.watanabefloral.com on August 18th (HST)

2. Select delivery / pick-up for August 18th or any available date after.

Maui Ola Benefit Concert:

Families are invited to attend a benefit concert that supports those affected by the wildfires on Maui. Join KHON2’s Mikey Monis and Kamaka Pili for “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” a live performance and broadcast fundraiser where 100 percent of the proceeds will support Maui’s severely impacted communities. Log onto www.MauiOla.org for more information.

Enter to Win Rock ‘N Fun Party Pack Sweepstakes





Enter to Win a Rock ‘n Fun Party Pack for 10 Guests. Six winners will be chosen over the span of six weeks and will be entered in a Grand Prize, a 2-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites – by Hilton in Kapolei.

www.rocknfunhi.com