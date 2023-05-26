Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The 2023 Aloha Card Show Returns

The Aloha Card Show is the ultimate trading card and sports memorabilia experience. You and your family can browse a huge selection of sports cards, non-sports cards, autographs, vintage items, and more. The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Ward East Village. Log onto alohacardshow.myshopify.com

The 2023 Poke Festival to Debut at Koloa Landing Resort

Next Weekend make your way to the Koloa Landing Resort for the 2023 Kaua’i Poke Festival. Support local chefs as they bring their best poke dishes to the Kauai residents. Those looking to learn more about the Koloa Landing Resort and upcoming Kaua’i poke festival can do so at Kauai poke fest.com

Hawaiian Humane Society Offers Free Adoptions Memorial Day

All weekend long make your way to Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa Beach location and adopt free dogs who are one year of age and other small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas and more. See a list of available animals online at www.hawaiianhumane.org

Smooth Jazz in Paradise Comes to Hawaii

Get ready for “Smooth Jazz in Paradise” a Concert featuring Nationally-Recognized Guitarist Steve Oliver, Marion Meadows and Michael Paulo and more this Sunday at The Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra in their Hibiscus Ballroom. To purchase tickets, log online to TIX.com

Free Concert at The Wailea Shopping Center

Tonight join Na Hoku Hano Hano Award Winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire as they perform live at The Shops at Wailea. This free concert will benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, a nonprofit organization committed to serving people with special needs through programs such as community outreach and providing assistance dogs. To learn about other special events held at The Shops at Wailea, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com