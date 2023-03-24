Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Dillon Pakele to Perform at Moani Kapolei:

Our friend Dillion Pakele will be performing live tomorrow at Moani Kapolei at Kamakana Ali’i right after the big Prince Kuhio parade. Dine on some delicious drinks, stuff your face with some Ono food and of course jam out with my brother Dillion Pakele. Log online to www.themoanihawaii.com.

The Maui Ocean Center Turns 25:

Experience a magician, an exciting puppet show, live music, hula performances, arts and crafts, face painting and more as you and your family celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Maui Ocean Center. As to show their thanks to the Hawaii community, Kama’aina will receive discounted tickets and can be purchased online at www.mauioceancenter.com

Hawaii’s Finest Opens New Store at Kamakana Ali’i:

Come out to the grand opening of the Hawaii Finest’s Kamakana Alii store. Shop some of the latest fashion, party along to some live music and of course dine on some Ono pupus. visit www.hawaisifinest.com for more information and make sure to come down and check out their store.

Giovanni Pastrami Offers Miller Lite Specials:

Enjoy great food and drinks in Waikiki at Giovanni Pastrami. Known for their tasty pastrami on Reubens, pastrami benedicts and so much more. Giovanni Pastrami in coordination with Round Table Pizza, also has a great selection of pies for you.

The 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck Event Returns to Kapolei Commons

In celebration of Prince Kuhio Day, Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is hosting the 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, March 25th at the great lawn at Kapolei Commons. Kids of all ages can explore heavy-duty utility vehicles from Goodfellow Brothers like a mini excavator, roller, scraper and water truck; get on a Spectrum Bucket Truck; meet the drivers and take photos.