Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl to Take Place in Downtown Honolulu

Kick off your fiesta by celebrating in the heart of downtown Honolulu. Tonight is the official Cinco De Mayo bar crawl in chinatown. Gather your friends and make your way through the streets of Honolulu as you hop from party to party in honor of this big celebration. The party starts right in front of Hank’s Honolulu.

Keahou Shopping Center Celebrates May Day

If you will be on Hawaiʻi Island tomorrow, make your way to the Keahou Shopping Center in Kailua Kona for live performances, cultural demonstrations and fun activities. Learn more at Keahoushoppingcenter.com

Shawn Wayans to Perform at Blue Note Waikiki

Actor and Comedian Shawn Wayans is bringing the laughter to Hawaiʻi audiences at Blue Note Hawaiʻi in Waikiki tonight and tomorrow as part of his national tour. Learn more about this weekend’s show and more at bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/

The Social Honolulu Offers Miller Lite Specials

All weekend long head over to the South Shore market in Ward Village to check out The Social Honolulu. Mingle with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, play a round of darts and of course enjoy Miller Lite and Vizzy Buckets all on special. Follow at: @TheSocialHnl