Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week.

Wet N Wild Presents 90s Theme Night

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii for its inaugural 90’s Themed Adult Swim this Saturday, for an exclusive 21 and over event hosted by 102.7 da Bomb. Call all your family and friends as Wet N Wild Hawaii will convert the wave pool into a dance party area featuring DJ 720 spinning and mixing old school 90’s music videos on its 20′ LED screen. Visit www.wetnwildhi.com

Blue Note Hawaii Presents: The Office trivia Night with David Koechner

This Saturday Todd Packer aka David Koechner is bringing his popular game night to Blue Note Hawaii where he will put fans of The Office to the test with an epic trivia night. Then stick around as David will perform some stand up comedy for his Hawaii fans. Visit www.bluenotehawaii.com

Koko Marina Center brings Back Its Craft and Gift Fair

Art enthusiasts are encouraged to shop at Koko Marina’s craft and gift fair this Saturday. Buyers can shop from some of the best crafters, produce vendors and some of the trendiest island wear. Visit: www.KokoMarinaCenter.com