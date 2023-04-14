Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

The 2023 Kauai Brewers Festival Returns

The 2023 Kauai Brewers Festival is happening this weekend and you and your loved ones are invited to join the fun. Enjoy beer tasting along with the perfect food to pair it with, live music, and games. Also, the 2023 Kauai Brewers Festival will be featuring over 30 different beers and 10 different restaurants. Visit kauaibrewersfestival.com for tickets.

Pitbull Performs in Hawaii amid “Can’t Stop Now” tour

Tonight and tomorrow, Singer and songwriter Pitbull will be performing at the Blaisdell Arena this weekend in honor of his “can’t Stop Us Now” tour. So call all of your family and friends and get ready to party with Mr 305 in the 808. Get your tickets online at www.bampproject.com

Markus Schulz Performs on Oahu and Maui

Tonight, Markus Schulz will be at Hawaiian Brians as he will bring the house down with the latest hits of House and Trance music. Then, on Saturday 15th, Markus will be making his way to the Valley Isle to party at Da Playground Maui. Follow Markus online at @MarkusSchulz on Social Media.

The Boardroom Kailua Offers Miller Lite Specials

Make your way to The Boardroom Kailua. This is Kailua’s first locally inspired bar that offers specialty cocktails, miller lite specials and food which are individually crafted with Hawaiian-grown ingredients from local farmers. Support local at www.theboardroomkailua.com