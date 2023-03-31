Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

DJ Anit and Evan Khay Perform at the Wai Kai Experience:

Tonight head over to Lookout at the new Wai Kai experience in Ewa Beach to party alongside local musician Evan Khay and DJ Anit. The Wai Kai experience is an active year-round destination that inspires locals and visitors to connect to water, land and the rich culture of Hawaii. For more visit @waikaiexperience on social media.

Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha Performs at Hawaii Theatre:

Make your way to the Hawaii Theatre this weekend to celebrate Hawaiian musicians, dancers, singers and more. Congratulations to our Anake Mandi and Shannon Scott on all of your accomplishments. Follow Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha online @NaMakaStudios and follow Hawaii Theatre online to stay updated.

Kanile’a Ukulele to Host Benefit Concert:

Kanile’a Ukulele is presenting Mele Ho’omalamalam come out to this benefit concert which includes, Jerry Santos, Liko Martin, Ledward Ka’apana and so much more. This concert is all to support Kanile’a Ukuleles music scholarship. To learn more visit at www.kanileaukulele.com

Rivals Sports Bar Offers Miller Lite Specials

For our 21 and over friends, you know we got you covered with some hot events happening this weekend. If you’re in Waikiki, Rivals Hawaii is the perfect place to hang out, enjoy some great food and just to relax. To learn about their menu, drinks, and so much more head over to rivalslounge.com