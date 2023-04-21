Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Stingrey Classic 2023:

The annual Stingrey Classic fitness competition returns to the Sheraton Waikiki to celebrate the accomplishments of fitness and physique competitors. Visit www.stingreyclassic.com for tickets.

Mana Wahine Productions Celebrates Launch at The Republik and Da Playground Maui:

Tonight head over to the Republik to party alongside Paula Fuga, Trishnalei and DJ Keala as they have a night full of music, dance and celebration. Then the party continues Saturday at Da Playground Maui as Paula takes the love on the road to the Valley Isle. This big weekend is to celebrate the launch of Mana Wahine Productions, which is founded by Paula Fuga to encourage and empower artists and women in Hawaii. Follow ManaWahineProductions on social media to learn more.

Next Door Hawaii Presents: Natural Vibrations

Head over to Next Door Hawaii to party in the heart of Downtown Honolulu. You and your friends are invited to party alongside the dynamic duo of Natural Vibrations. Nothing like good music and drinks all in the heart of Honolulu. For more information visit @NextDoorHi

Leeward Bowl offers Miller Lite Specials

Make your way to Leeward Bowl this weekend as you and your loved ones strike the night away with great food, drinks at eight50. Since you’re there don’t forget to challenge your squad for some rounds of bowling. Losing team has to buy drinks!