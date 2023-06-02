Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

2023 Poke Festival Returns to Koloa Landing:

Weekend make your way to the Koloa Landing Resort for the 2023 Kaua’i Poke Festival. Support local chefs as they bring their best poke dishes to the Kauai residents. Those looking to learn more about the Koloa Landing Resort and upcoming Kaua’i poke festival can do so at Kauaipokefest.com

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Welcome to Summer

Hawaii’s Finest will be bringing in the summer vibes at Blue Note Hawaii and will feature artists like Peni Dean and The Vitals, Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at www.hifinest.com

Wet N Wild Presents: Dive N Movie Nights

Tomorrow night dive into the family-friendly film, Princess and The Frog. Call all of your family and friends and watch one of Hollywood’s biggest films. Since you’re there, you might as well jump on a ride from one of their 25 attractions. Visit wetnwildhi.com