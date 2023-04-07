Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Kaimuki High School Presents Footloose

The Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center is an organization composed of students, teachers, and parents who have a strong interest in all aspects of the performing arts. This weekend head over to the Kaimuki High School theatre to enjoy a performance of Footloose. So get your dancing shoes and ready and head over to KaimukiHawaii.com for tickets.

Maui Mall Village Presents: The Art of Trash & Trashion Show

Maui Mall Village will be hosting The Art of Trash & Trashion Show opening event at Center Court. The event will feature live music and a transformation of trash as artists and creators display their ready-to-wear “trashion” on a live runway, all followed by a sneak peek of its upcoming exhibition. Learn more online at mauimallvillage.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Egg-citing Celebration

Tomorrow night head over to Wet N Wild Hawaii to watch a feature presentation of Disney’s Strange World and then head back to the water park on Sunday for an egg-citing annual Gold & Platinum Egg Hunt/ Two dozen Gold and two Platinum Eggs will be hidden around Lil’ Kahuna Beach, Hawaiian Waters wave pool, and Keiki Kove. Learn more at wetnwildhi.com

The Green808 Goes on Summer Tour

They announced their highly-anticipated Summer Tour. So get ready to jam out to some of your favorite songs like, the Recipe, Coming Home and so much more as tickets are on Sale Now. Make sure to follow The Green online @TheGreen808.