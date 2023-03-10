Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Lulu’s Waikiki Presents: Shaka Fridaze and Shaka Saturdaze

Enjoy good music, food and fun company at Lulu’s Waikiki located in the heart of Honolulu. Sip on delicious drinks, hang out with your friends and so much more. Visit www.luluswaikiki.com

Rebelution to Perform at Waikiki Shell

On Friday March 10th and Saturday March 11th, fans of Rebelution are invited to party with one of the biggest reggae bands in Hawaii. Visit @rebelutionmusic on social media

Wet N Wild Presents: Wakanda Forever

Tomorrow night dive into the family-friendly film, Wakanda Forever. Call all of your family and friends and watch one of Hollywood’s biggest films. Since you’re there, you might as well jump on a ride from one of their 25 attractions. Visit wetnwildhi.com

Skybox Taphouse Offers Miller Lite Specials:

Call your family and friends and head over to Skybox Taphouse located in the International Marketplace to enjoy Miller Lite specials. From food, to drinks and great company, no better place than to make skybox taphouse the place to be. Visit: www.skyboxtaphouse.com